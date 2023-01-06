David Fineberg Purchases 130 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg acquired 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £299 ($360.24).

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of LON:CMCX traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.75). The stock had a trading volume of 143,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,223. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.98 million and a PE ratio of 912.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CMC Markets plc has a 52 week low of GBX 205 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.50 ($3.90). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 243.64.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.31%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.