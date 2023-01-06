DataHighway (DHX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74,230.78

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $73.85 million and approximately $74,230.78 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00013711 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000,764 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.25311757 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $37,679.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

