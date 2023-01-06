Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 8.5%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.26. Approximately 24,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,285,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

