DAO Maker Price Reaches $0.83 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $105.38 million and $983,419.43 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004882 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

