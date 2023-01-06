Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.56

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 12227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNKEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

