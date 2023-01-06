Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

DANOY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of DANOY opened at $10.70 on Friday. Danone has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

