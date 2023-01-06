Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($54.26) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Danone Price Performance

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.57 ($53.80) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €49.93 and a 200 day moving average of €50.99. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a one year high of €72.13 ($76.73).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

