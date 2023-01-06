Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($54.26) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Danone Price Performance

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.57 ($53.80) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €49.93 and a 200 day moving average of €50.99. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a one year high of €72.13 ($76.73).

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Featured Stories

