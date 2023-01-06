Daniel P. Hart Sells 10,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CROX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.95. 1,073,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $136.81.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.57.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
