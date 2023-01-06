Daniel P. Hart Sells 10,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CROX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.95. 1,073,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $136.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Crocs by 165.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Crocs by 100.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 66.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

