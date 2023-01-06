Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Trimmed by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $309.32. The company has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

