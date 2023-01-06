Cwm LLC Sells 28,430 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cwm LLC cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,430 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.