Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $15,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

PAVE stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

