Cwm LLC Has $22.85 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.89% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,112,000 after buying an additional 229,195 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,856,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,258,000 after buying an additional 293,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after buying an additional 73,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after buying an additional 325,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after buying an additional 195,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.