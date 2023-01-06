Cwm LLC Has $13.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,806 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $48.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $59.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.