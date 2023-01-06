Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSVM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 116,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.