Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 8.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

PHDG stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.