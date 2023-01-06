Cwm LLC Acquires 136,473 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 818,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,473 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVOL. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $25.89 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.