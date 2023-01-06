Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Up 0.6%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Rating ) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.34% of Cullman Bancorp worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.