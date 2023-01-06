CUBE (ITAMCUBE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,800.95

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. CUBE has a market cap of $37.08 million and $8,800.95 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUBE has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One CUBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00447640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.01736029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.82 or 0.30580412 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

