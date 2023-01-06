Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.16. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 5,540 shares changing hands.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1.72.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.03 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.