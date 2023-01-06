Cronos Price Tops $0.0607 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $13.03 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003883 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

