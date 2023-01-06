Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 65,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 96,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Creative Medical Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

