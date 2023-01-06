Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,041.19

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,041.19 ($36.64) and traded as high as GBX 3,164 ($38.12). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,150 ($37.95), with a volume of 40,542 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CWK. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,085.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,042.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,653.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 20.60 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

In other news, insider Mark Reckitt purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($38.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,030.72).

About Cranswick

(Get Rating)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.