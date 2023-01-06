Covea Finance Purchases New Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.