Cottage Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 96,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,213. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.