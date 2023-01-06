Cottage Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

