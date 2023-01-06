Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Applied Materials by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.86. The stock had a trading volume of 72,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

