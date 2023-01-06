Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,329,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 97,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 911,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,432,000 after purchasing an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $450.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

