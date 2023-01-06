Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.6% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,187,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,976,000 after acquiring an additional 272,132 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $463.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.09.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.