Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $406,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.05.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $450.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

