Continuum Finance Price Hits $0.0520 on Major Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $1,505.29 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

