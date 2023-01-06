Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STZ. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.31.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $208.68 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

