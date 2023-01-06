Compound USD Coin Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

