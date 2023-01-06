Comparing Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) & ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -72.43% -58.19% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A ERYTECH Pharma $4.95 million 2.26 -$63.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jasper Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ERYTECH Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jasper Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 305.03%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats ERYTECH Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine cancers. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

