Commercial Metals Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $49.16 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,400 shares of company stock worth $8,461,778 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

