Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 13565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,400 shares of company stock worth $8,461,778 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 81.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

