Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.78.

NYSE CMC opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $50.83.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,778 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

