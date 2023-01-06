Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Major Shareholder Buys $249,322.23 in Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder David Soane bought 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,322.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,336,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,971.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

David Soane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, David Soane acquired 3,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $4,140.00.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMRA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $1.51. 5,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 216,469 shares during the period. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

