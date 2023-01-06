Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Columbia India Consumer ETF makes up 1.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 23.76% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 142.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

