CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 47.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $55.07 million and approximately $10.10 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar.

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

