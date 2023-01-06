CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Reaches $0.19

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 46.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 46.9% against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $55.86 million and approximately $10.24 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00447214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.48 or 0.01735170 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.29 or 0.30553261 BTC.

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars.

