Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.32). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 116.54% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CHRS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

