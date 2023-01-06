Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $57.57 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

