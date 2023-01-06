Clover Finance (CLV) Market Cap Achieves $52.80 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $52.80 million and $53,926.23 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

