Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,500 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBGPF opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

