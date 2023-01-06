Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Clicks Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

About Clicks Group

(Get Rating)

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.