Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 22,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,575,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,271,580 shares in the company, valued at $81,942,675.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $938,000 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after buying an additional 1,212,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 368,576 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $25,915,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,982,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,512,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 1,418,103 shares during the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

