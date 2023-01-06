Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.