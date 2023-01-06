Citigroup Downgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WZZZY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.24) to GBX 2,360 ($28.43) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.94) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.17) to GBX 2,640 ($31.81) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,850.00.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZZY opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

