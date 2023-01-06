CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,992 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.75% of CION Investment worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 18,689 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 43.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 54,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 68,964 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 10,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CION Investment Price Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 124.00%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

