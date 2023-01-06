Cindicator Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Cindicator has a market cap of $769,621.08 and $40.87 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

